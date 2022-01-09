Video and Pictures: Fireworks adorn the sky around Golden Temple in Amritsar on Guru Gobind Singh's Jayanti

Fireworks adorned the sky around the Golden Temple in Amritsar town of Punjab to mark the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's 350th Parkash Utsav (birth anniversary) on Sunday.

Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Earlier in the day, paying tributes to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his life and message give strength to millions of people.

Modi said he will always cherish the fact that his government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav (birth anniversary).

He tweeted, "Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His life and message give strength to millions of people. I will always cherish the fact that our Government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav. Sharing some glimpses from my visit to Patna at that time."

PM Modi also announced that starting this year, December 26 will be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' as a tribute to the courage of Sahibzades (Guru Gobind Singh's sons) and their quest for justice.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas.' This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice," PM Modi tweeted.

"Veer Baal Diwas will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma," he tweeted.

"The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them," read another tweet.

Check out the today's pictures from the Golden Temple:

Amritsar: Sikh priests sit behind the Guru Granth Sahib (Sikh holy book)?during a Jalau, a display of Sikhisms symbolic items, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sunday, January 9, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Amritsar: A devotee takes a dip in the holy sarovar (pond) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sunday, January 9, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Amritsar: Devotees gather to pay respects on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sunday, January 9, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

TOPSHOT - Sikh devotee takes a dip in the holy sarovar (pond) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on January 9, 2022. | (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)

Sikh devotees gather to pay respect on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on January 9, 2022. | (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)

Sikh devotees gather to pay respect on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on January 9, 2022. | (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 07:19 PM IST