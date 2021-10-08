Video and Pictures: Amit Shah drinks tea at eco-friendly stall at Gandhinagar railway station in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the newly redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station in Gujarat and inaugurated an eco-friendly tea stall run by a women's self-help group.

Shah, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel sipped tea in clay cups made by this SHG, which is run by 14 women of Rupal village.

"I want you to encourage others to take up pottery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also floated a scheme wherein potters get electric pottery wheels, which reduces labour. I want each village under Gandhinagar constituency to have such electric pottery wheels. The district collector will make sure of its availability," Shah said.

"The administration will make sure your products (tea cups) get sold. Railways will buy your clay cups. We want to phase out plastic cups. But to do that, we need more clay cups. So please increase production. This will not only give employment, but also help in reducing plastic," Shah told the SHG members.

In order to encourage them, Shah, on behalf of the state government, placed an order to purchase 5,000 clay cups, and handed over the order to the SHG's leader Bhagwati Prajapati.

(With PTI inputs)

