Video and Photos: Priyanka Gandhi performs Yamuna Pooja at Vishram Ghat in UP's Mathura

Before the electioneering for the first phase of Assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra performed Yamuna Pooja at Vishram Ghat in Mathura.

The polling on the 58 seats, of which nine are reserved, will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on Thursday.

The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

The first phase will cover the Jat-dominant belt of western UP.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase.

Around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

Last time, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats while the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan samaj party got two seats each. One seat went to the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Meanwhile, the Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday also held door-to-door campaign in Hastinapur and Meerut district. She also rode in a tractor during the campaign.

"Congress is receiving a good response from public during our campaigning for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections," Priyanka Gandhi told news agency ANI.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 06:54 PM IST