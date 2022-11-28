e-Paper Get App
VIDEO: Accused Poonam reveals why she and her son chopped husband into 10 pieces

The reason why Poonam killed her husband was because the situation in Anjan's family worsened after his stepson Deepak got married.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 02:33 PM IST
Poonam and her son killed Anjan Das on May 30. The mother and son made the deceased drink liquor and mixed sleeping pills into it. Then they slit his throat and left the body in the house for a day for the blood to drain out completely. The body was then cut into ten pieces, six of which were recovered and 4 are still missing.

The reason why Poonam killed her husband was because the situation in Anjan's family worsened after his stepson Deepak got married. The deceased used to have ill intentions towards Deepak's wife and one of Deepak's sisters, who used to live with them. They were also concerned Anjan used to take all their earnings but wasn't earning himself.

While she was taken away by the police, Poonam spoke to the media and said that she didn't kill her husband but it was her son. "He (deceased Anjan Das) used to have ill intentions towards my children that's why I did it. My son killed him with a knife, I didn't do it, " said the accused, Poonam.

