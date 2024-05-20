VIDEO: 8 Injured As Speeding Container Truck Rams Tata Ace At Nandipadu Bypass In Nalgonda; Sparks Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Concerns

8 Injured As Speeding Container Truck Rams Tata Ace At Nandipadu Bypass In Nalgonda | Twitter

In a shocking incident, a major accident occurred at the Nandipadu bypass in Telangana's Nalgonda when a speeding container truck lost control and rammed into a Tata Ace vehicle carrying many passengers. The horrific incident was caught on camera, and the video of the accident is circulating on social media. In the video, the driver of the heavy vehicle can be seen driving recklessly.

The incident occurred on Sunday (May 19) at around 1 PM on the Nandipadu bypass in Miryalaguda district, Nalgonda. Around eight people suffered serious injuries as the Tata Ace was ferrying many passengers at the time. The video of the accident is going viral on social media. The injured have been taken to nearby hospital and are receiving treatment for their injuries. No casualties have been reported in the accident.

About The Incident

The video shows a motorbike slowing down due to a series of speed breakers on the highway. Another container is also seen in the video, appearing to have met with an accident at the same spot. The truck seemed to have been hit and left abandoned on the road, leading to another accident.

The Tata Ace, which was behind the bike, slowed down as the biker slowed down due to the speed breakers. The container truck, which was behind the Tata Ace, did not notice the speed breakers and did not apply brakes when the Tata Ace slowed down. The container truck hit the Tata Ace and then escaped from the spot. The Tata Ace overturned due to the massive impact.

The video shows that many passengers were onboard the Tata Ace and were injured after the vehicle overturned in the middle of the highway. Fortunately, no other vehicle rammed into the Tata Ace after it overturned, which could have proven fatal for the passengers. The incident has sparked a debate about reintroducing the new law under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, which was opposed by truck drivers.

Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023

The proposed law included a jail term of up to ten years and a fine of up to Rs 7 lakh for drivers who flee the accident scene and fail to inform the police. Such accidents could have been averted if the new law had been enforced. The truck driver would have driven more responsibly and would not have run away from the accident scene, as seen in this case.