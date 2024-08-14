Video: 3 Youths Kill Stray Dog By Mercilessly Beating It With Nail-Studded Sticks, Cricket Bat In Lucknow

X

In a video that has surfaced on X, three youths wielding a cricket bat and nail-studded sticks can be seen mercilessly hitting a stray dog in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday evening.

As the video of the fatal attack on the dog went viral on social media, Resham Talwar, an animal rights activist, filed a case at Ashiana police station. Talwar lives in the same locality where the dog was attacked.

The incident was recorded by a CCTV camera installed in the vicinity. In the video, the youth, carrying a cricket bat, hit the dog repeatedly as his companions were standing behind him carrying sticks studded with nails.

Watch the video here:

📝 बेजुबानों से प्रेम करो उन्हें बंधक न बनाओ, आजादी के अलावा उनके पास और कुछ भी नहीं...!



📸 ये तस्वीर देख मन व्यथित है,नुकीले डंडे और बैट से तीन युवकों ने एक बेजुबान को बेरहमी से पीटा,जिसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई.....!#Video_viral



📍लखनऊ (उत्तर प्रदेश) pic.twitter.com/lgdMaASNJd — Rahul Saini (@JtrahulSaini) August 14, 2024

The police have confirmed that Talwar, a member of the Vardaan Helping Human LT organisation, has registered a case in the matter.

Investigation underway

Police further said that on Monday evening around 8:30 pm youths, identified as, Prince Gautam, Krishna Chauhan and Aman, severely injured a dog by it with a cricket bat, nail-studded stick and stones.

As per reports when the parents of the children were informed about the matter they spoke in indecent language and justified their actions.

Police are currently investigating the matter.

President's Medal for Gallantry for UP cops who eliminated gangster Atiq Ahmed's son, shooter

Meanwhile, the police officers who neutralised gangster-turned-politician late Atiq Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed and shooter Mohammad Ghulam, will be awarded the President's Medal for Gallantry.

This medal will be presented on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day to the policemen.

Both Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads.

On April 13, 2023 the Special Task Force (STF) team, neutralised Asad and Mohammad Ghulam in an encounter in Jhansi.

Asad and Ghulam were both on the run after shooting Umesh Pal in broad daylight and the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police had been trying to trace them.

In an encounter led by Deputy SP Navendu and Deputy SP Vimal of the UP STF in Jhansi, both accused were shot by the police.

The Jhansi police managed to neutralize both of them in just 50 days after Umesh Pal's murder.

The STF recovered a British Bull Dog revolver and a Walther pistol from both of them.

Asad and Mohammad Ghulam were hiding near Paricha Dam in Jhansi, that lies between Bada Gaon and Chirgaon police station areas in the state.

The video of the brazen murder of Umesh Pal on February 24, 2023 had gone viral on social media.

Umesh Pal who was the main witness in the Raju Pal murder case, was killed in Prayagraj and the whole incident had been captured by the CCTVs installed in the area.

Read Also Video: 4 Men Posing As Sadhus Brutally Beaten With Slippers By Villagers After Theft In Lucknow

Umesh Pal was shot by the two gangsters while exiting his car in a lane while he was heading home. Bombs were also thrown during the attack, which resulted in the deaths of Umesh Pal and his two government-assigned gunners.

Asad Ahmed was killed in the encounter before the murders of his father Atiq and uncle Ashraf Ahmed while they were in police custody last year.