Video: 4 Men Posing As Sadhus Brutally Beaten With Slippers By Villagers After Theft In Lucknow

Four young men were brutally beaten by villagers after being caught posing as sadhus and robbing people of their valuables and money in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

The men were physically assaulted with slippers, as shown in a video of the incident that is currently going viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

लखनऊ पुलिस की जांच में पता चला-



ये कोई साधु नहीं हैं, सपेरे हैं। लेकिन अब वो भी नहीं हैं। सिर्फ सम्मोहित करके ठगी करते हैं। चारों युवक अमित, आकाश, सागर और अक्षय हैं। मेरठ के रहने वाले हैं। इन्हें गिरफ्तार करके मुकदमा दर्ज किया जा रहा है।

pic.twitter.com/L2yuYugLZw — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 10, 2024

After being severely thrashed, the men were handed over to the police. They pleaded for forgiveness and claimed their innocence.

According to reports, the incident began on Friday morning when the men, dressed as sadhus, visited a shop in Mahurakala village. They engaged the shopkeeper in conversation, applied a tilak on him, and persuaded him to give them 1,100 rupees before feeding him an intoxicating prasad. Once the shopkeeper fell unconscious, the men stole three sacks of mustard seeds and cash from the shop before fleeing.

The following morning, the men arrived in Gangakheda, where locals recognised them. The shopkeeper, who had regained consciousness, identified them, leading to their public beating by the villagers. The accused maintained their innocence, claiming that the shopkeeper had falsely accused them.

Accused detained

The police have detained the four individuals and recovered the stolen goods. The men have been identified as Akash, Akshay, Rakesh, and Amit, all residents of Samsapur village in Meerut. Interrogation revealed that they had a pattern of deceiving people by offering Rudraksha or Prasad.

Further action is underway as the police continue their investigation into the case.