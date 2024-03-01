 Video: 2 Women Injured After Tree Felling Attempt Goes Wrong In UP's Ballia
Rahul MUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
Ballia: During the construction of a four-lane road near Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, a major accident occurred when a tree fell onto a residential house while the forest department was removing the tree.

In this accident, two women were seriously injured, and the entire house was damaged. The construction work on the four-lane road NH-31 in the city of Ballia has been underway for quite some time.

Many trees are also being cut down for road construction. In this sequence, today, when a tree was being pulled by a tractor using a rope, the entire tree fell onto the house. With the help of locals, the injured were taken to the district hospital where they are being treated. The police are investigating the entire incident.

