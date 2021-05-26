Vicious propaganda; message of fear; vested interests: IMA asks Modi to act tough on people like Baba Ramdev

Mumbai, May 26: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday in a strongly worded letter has urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the alleged misinformation campaign on vaccination by Ramdev, owner of Patanjali products, and take appropriate action under sedition charge.

‘’We appeal to take appropriate action against individuals viciously propagating the message of fear on vaccination and challenging the Government of India protocols for treatment for their vested interest in their company products. This in our opinion is a clear-cut case of sedition and such persons should be booked immediately without any delay under the charges of sedition,’’ said IMA President Dr. JA Jayalal and Honorary Secretary General Dr. Jayant Lele.

IMA’s letter came days after it urged the health minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, to take action against Ramdev under the Epidemic Act for vitriolic accusation on modern medicine especially during the present unprecedented health care crisis due to SARS-COV-2. IMA has already issued legal and defamation notices to Ramdev.

‘’At this juncture, painfully we bring to your kind notice, the video, claiming 10,000 doctors have died in spite of taking both the vaccine doses and lakhs of people have lost their lives due to allopathic medicine, are circulating virally in the social media, as said by Ramdev,’’ said IMA.

IMA further said, ‘’ We are members of modern medicine professionals submit: we follow the guidelines and protocols issued by the Ministry of Health through Indian Council of Medical Research or the National Task Force in our treatment offered to millions of people coming to our hospitals. If someone is claiming the allopathic medicine has killed the people, it is an attempt to challenge the Health Ministry who has issued the protocol for treatment to us.’’

IMA noted that it has lost 753 doctors in the first wave and 513 in the second wave. ‘’Now deceitfully attributing 10,000 people have died in spite of two doses of vaccination, is a deliberate move to stall the efforts of vaccination to reach our masses and it needs to be curtailed immediately,’’ it said.

IMA said: ‘’We are not against Ayurvedic medicine as each system is helping our people differently. However, we are opposed to certain drugs promoted without the approval of Ayush Ministry as a curative drug.’’

