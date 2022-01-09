Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh extend greetings on Guru Gobind Singh's jayanti

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other political leaders on Sunday extended their greetings on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's jayanti, the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru, which is also celebrated as the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh.

Taking to Twitter, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said: "My heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti today. A great spiritual leader, poet, philosopher and a valorous warrior, Guru Gobind Singh Ji is an epitome of selfless service and righteousness."

"He continues to inspire us to lead a life of service for the greater good," he added.

Paying tributes to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his life and message give strength to millions of people. PM Modi said he will always cherish the fact that his government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav (birth anniversary).

He tweeted, "Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His life and message give strength to millions of people. I will always cherish the fact that our Government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav. Sharing some glimpses from my visit to Patna at that time."

Union Minister Rajnath Singh extended his greetings on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's jayanti, and called him an epitome of courage and compassion.

"I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji on his 355th Prakash Purab. He was an epitome of courage, compassion and magnanimity. His efforts to serve the downtrodden are widely respected across the world. Our society will remain indebted to his teachings and sacrifices," Singh tweeted.

Paying tributes to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: "I bow down to great Shri Guru Gobind Singh ji on his Jayanti. He led a life of courage and sacrifice. Let us strive to live by his ideals of unity and brotherhood."

Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda also extended his greetings on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's jayanti.

The Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh is being celebrated on January 9 this year.

Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Meanwhile, in view of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given relaxation to the devotees during the weekend curfew in Delhi, allowing them to offer prayers at Gurudwaras on Sunday.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 09:49 AM IST