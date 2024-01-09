Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: From Pure Veg 'Vibrant Bharat Thali' To 'Taste Of India' Meal, Check Food Menu For Delegates During 3-Day Event

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit |

Gandhinagar, January 9: The stage is all set for the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, to be held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar. The preparations are in the final stage as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit tomorrow, January 10. The famous Leela Hotel, which has been authorised to organise food at the mega event, will exclusively serve vegetarian cuisine.

No non-vegetarian dishes are on the menu for the guests and delegates. The Gujarat government is introducing a special Vibrant Bharat Thali which will be exclusively served to delegates from 136 countries and golden card holders. The Vibrant Bharat Thali is priced at approximately Rs 4,000.

'Taste of India' To Be First Meal For Delegates

At the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, the first meal to be served to the delegates has been named "Taste of India". This will be a combination of various non-veg cuisine. At the dinner, the delegates will relish "Taste of Gujarat", which will include Khichdi Kadhi among other Gujarati dishes.

On the second day of the summit, different flavors of millet and a special networking dinner will be served to the delegates. Speaking to news agency PTI, Vikas Sood, General Manager of Leela Hotel, Gandhinagar said: "We will serve pure vegetarian food, crafted to ensure a low carbon footprint and bring in a carbon neutral event."

VIDEO | No non-veg dishes to be served at the Vibrant Gujarat; 'Vibrant Bharat Thali' for delegates from 136 countries.



During the three-day Vibrant Gujarat Summit, the Mahatma Mandir will exclusively serve vegetarian cuisine. The food at the event will be organised by the… pic.twitter.com/tIs01HtRzQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 7, 2024

'Gateway To The Future'

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, themed "Gateway to the Future," is set to draw global leaders, investors, and experts to explore opportunities for sustainable development, economic growth, and collaboration. Several world leaders, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, leading industrialists and investors will attend the event.