Singapore To Expand Investments Into Gujarat's Green Economy And Sustainability Sector, High Commissioner Simon Wong To Lead Delegation At VGGS

New Delhi/Gandhinagar, January 6: Singapore, one of 30 partner countries at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), is set to expand investment in Gujarat through its companies. The focused areas for Singapore companies' expanded investment are Gujarat’s green economy and sustainability sector. The formal announcement will be made at the VGGS held in Gandhinagar from 9 to 12 January 2024.

Gujarat is an important investment destination for Singapore companies, which form one of the largest investors in Gujarat. Therefore, in order to highlight Singapore companies with a strong presence in the state, a dedicated Singapore Pavilion will be set up at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show and Singapore’s country seminar at the VGGS.

Simon Wong To Lead Singapore Delegation

At the VGGS, a delegation comprising of several officials and nearly 100 business delegates will represent Singapore. Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong will lead the delegation and deliver the opening remarks at the Singapore Seminar, which will be held on 10 January 2024. In his speech, he is expected to emphasise on how Singapore and Gujarat can boost economic cooperation by exploring new areas for investment.

Dedicated Singapore Country Pavilion At VGGS

Organised by Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the apex business chamber in Singapore, the Singapore Country Pavilion will feature the presence of some 60 business delegates from companies representing diverse sectors such as technology and innovation, banking and finance, infrastructure and environmental solutions, diversified investments, and transport and logistics.

DBS, Sembcorp, YCH and Blue Planet are among nine leading companies that will be featured at the Singapore Country Pavilion. Representatives of these companies are expected to share their plans to increase their investments in Gujarat in sectors such as finance, renewable energy, waste management, and logistics.

Singapore Country Seminar

On January 10, the Singapore Country Seminar will take place at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar. The theme of the seminar is "Singapore and India - Working Together for a Greener, Brighter Future". Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will attend the event and share his insights on bolstering ties between India and Singapore. Business delegates from Singapore will also share their plans to further strengthen the economic cooperation.