VHP meet likely to finalise temple trust

Lucknow: Speculations are rife that the Narendra Modi government could finalise the Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Trust by the third week of January, ahead of the Hindutva outfit Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal meet on January 20.

VHP has been at the forefront of the Ram Temple movement since 1989, had collected the funds for the temple and established a workshop to prepare stone carvings for it.

As many as 200 sadhus from all across the country will participate in the VHP’s Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal meeting in Prayagraj on January 20.

The Mandal would discuss about temple construction and other burning issues of the country such CAA and NRC, leaders told FPJ.

Sharad Sharma, VHP leader tells FPJ, “We hope that the temple trust would be constituted before 20 January ahead of our crucial meet which is happening for the first time after the 9 November verdict of Apex Court. Temple construction is at the top of agenda.”

VHP hopes that a trust set-up by itself in nineties-Ram Janmbhumi Nyas-would be given the responsibility to build the temple with inclusion of some outside members such as chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Thats why several VHP and BJP leaders have suggested off late that funds for the temple would be collected from people.

A resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Article 370, CAA and Ram temple will be tabled in the session. Besides, discussion on Hindu sanskar, Ghar Vapsi and cow protection will also be held,” say VHP leaders.