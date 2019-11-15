Vessel of death: 6-year-old dies after falling into a vat of sambar in Andhra

Kurnool: A six-year-old boy studying in UKG in a private school fell down in a Sambar vessel and lost his life here on Wednesday.

"Byrapuram Purushottam Reddy (6) was the son of B Syam Sundar Reddy, a resident of Tippayipalle village. The child was sent to Vidya Niketan school at Panyam town as a hosteler.

This afternoon during lunchtime, the child was running and fell down in a vessel carrying hot Sambar. Immediately, the boy was taken to Kurnool general hospital.