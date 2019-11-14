Rajasthan: Seven dead, 12 injured as bus collides with tempo

Sikar (Rajasthan): Seven persons died and 12 sustained injuries after a bus and tempo collided in Khatushyamji town of Sikar district on Wednesday night.
"A major accident took place in Khatushyamji. Seven people have lost their lives in the accident while 12 injured are being shifted to hospital for medical aid," Dinesh Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Neemkathana Police, told media. The efforts are being made to identify the deceased and injured.
