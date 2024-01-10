Viral Video: Varanasi Man Offers Liquor, Beedi & Banarasi Paan On Funeral Pyre Of Dead Father

Man offers liquor, beedi & Banarasi paan on funeral pyre of dead father | X/@clickanchal

Varanasi, January 10: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi cremated his deceased father with liquor, beedi and Banarasi paan. A video has surfaced online in which the man is seen offering liquor, beedi and Banarasi paan on his father's funeral pyre at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. The purpose behind the bizarre offerings, he said, is to ensure that all his dead father's wishes remain fulfilled.

"May none of his wishes remain unfulfilled," the man was heard saying in the viral video. The video showed the man pouring a bottle of alcohol and placing beedi and Banarasi paan on the funeral pyre after lighting it. Locals believe that one must offer favourite food items of the deceased person on his/her funeral pyre.

In Hinduism, cremation is not merely a method of disposal, but a sacred rite of passage called Antyesti, meaning "last sacrifice." It symbolizes the liberation of the soul from the earthly confines of the body, paving the way for its onward journey towards moksha, liberation from the cycle of rebirth.