Varanasi: Elderly Man Turns Saviour As He Pulls Out 4-Year-Old From Electrified Water With A Stick; Video Viral

Varanasi witnessed a heart-pounding rescue as a 4-year-old child found himself in a perilous situation, falling into electrified water after being electrocuted on the road. For more than a minute, the child struggled, and several courageous bystanders attempted to come to his aid, only to be met with electric shocks themselves. Fear gripped the onlookers, paralyzing them from entering the water to rescue the child. However, a wise and brave elderly individual emerged as the hero of the day.

Child struggles to get out of electrified water

This incident unfolded in the Habibpura locality, falling under the jurisdiction of Chetganj police station in Varanasi. The dramatic event was captured in a viral video making rounds on social media platforms. The footage clearly depicts the child's approach to the water and his subsequent fall into the electrified current. Despite his persistent efforts to rise, he repeatedly slipped back into the dangerous waters.

In the midst of this chaos and desperation, an e-rickshaw happened to pass by the scene. Witnessing the child's dire predicament, the e-rickshaw swiftly came to a halt. Passengers disembarked, and a group of courageous elderly individuals rushed to the child's aid. Tragically, their attempts to rescue the child were met with electric shocks, compelling them to withdraw.

In an extraordinary turn of events, one of the elderly individuals managed to halt the traffic on the road while another tried to reach the child using a cloth. Despite their relentless efforts, they remained unsuccessful in their attempts to bring the child to safety.

Elderly man saves life with wooden stick

After approximately a minute of agonizing struggle, an elderly person noticed a wooden stick nearby. He urgently called for the stick and, with it in hand, reached out to the child. Remarkably, the distressed child comprehended the situation and clutched the stick. Though the stick slipped from the child's hand when the elderly person initially tried to pull it, the elderly hero persisted. He placed the stick in the water again, and this time, the child held on firmly. With the child securely gripping the stick, he managed to extricate himself from the treacherous waters.

The rescue efforts of the elderly individual left all witnesses astounded. In expressions of deep gratitude, they acknowledged that the wisdom and quick thinking of the elderly hero had averted an almost certain tragedy and saved a young life.

