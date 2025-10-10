Vadodara: Frightened Cow Drags Municipal Worker For Half A Kilometre After His Leg Gets Entangled In Rope During Capture Attempt | VIDEO | X/@ourvadodara

Vadodra: A Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) worker was critically injured after being dragged for nearly half a kilometre by a frightened cow during a stray cattle capture operation.

The incident, caught on CCTV, reignited discussions on the methods used to control and capture stray animals in Indian cities, and the distress such operations cause to both humans and animals.

Worker dragged by cow in Vadodara incident caught on CCTV



A Vadodara Municipal Corporation cattle squad worker had a narrow escape while catching a stray cow. During the operation, his leg got tangled in the rope tied to the cow, putting his life at risk. The frightened cow ran… pic.twitter.com/4gaDrNRsaW — Our Vadodara (@ourvadodara) October 10, 2025

Worker Injured During Chaotic Capture Attempt

Mahesh Patel, employed with the VMC’s animal squad, was part of a team deployed to capture a stray cow that had been roaming the area. During the operation, Patel’s leg reportedly became entangled in the rope tied around the animal. Startled and panicked, the cow bolted, dragging him along the road for nearly 500 metres as bystanders watched helplessly.

Patel suffered serious injuries and was immediately taken to Sayaji Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Vadodara Municipal Corporation has initiated an internal inquiry into the incident, including a review of safety procedures and handling methods used during such operations.

Concerns Over Animal Welfare and Capture Practices

The CCTV footage has brought renewed attention to the broader issue of how stray cattle are treated during municipal drives. Animal welfare groups have long raised concerns about the stress, fear and pain inflicted on cows during forcible capture attempts, which are often conducted in crowded public areas using ropes and nets.

This is not an isolated case. On July 23 another incident in Chandod, Vadodara, saw a man named Bhupendrabhai Bhatt gored by a stray cow, sparking demands for better management of the stray cattle population.

However, campaigners argue that addressing the root causes, abandonment, neglect, and lack of proper shelters, is key to preventing both human injuries and animal suffering.