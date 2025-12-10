'Utterly Shameful': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Slams Opposition For Staging Walkout During HM Amit Shah's Speech On Electoral Reforms In Lok Sabha

Tejasvi Surya | ANI

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday, reacting to the opposition's walkout during Union Home Minister's address in the Lok Sabha during a debate on electoral reforms, said it was "utterly shameful."

"It's utterly shameful that Rahul Gandhi led opposition, walked out, ran away, even while the Home Minister was giving answers to each of his questions. This SIR drama has gone on for a very long time in this country. In the last few years, the opposition has kept lying incessantly about this SIR and the EVM drama," he said.

He further said, "The last parliament session was washed out because they were demanding a debate on SIR. The first two days of this session were again disrupted because they were demanding a debate on SIR, and just as when the Home Minister was answering each of the questions that they had posed, they did not even display the basic patience, the courtesy, the conviction to stay and listen to the answers. This just shows that there was no strength in the issue that they were raising. It was a bag of lies, a pack of lies that have completely crashed."

Leaders of the opposition staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech. In his address, HM Shah took a dig at the opposition, saying that they had raised the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to keep illegal immigrants on voter lists.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju asked the opposition why they had demanded a debate for so many days if they did not want to hear HM Shah.

After the Opposition staged a walkout, HM Shah told the Lok Sabha that their boycott would make no difference, asserting that “not a single infiltrator will be allowed to vote.”