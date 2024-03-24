Uttarakhand: 'Uniform Civil Code Will Be Implemented At Earliest', Says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | X@pushkardhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that a committee has been formed to examine all aspects of the Uniform Civil Code, and it will be implemented at the earliest in the state.

Speaking to ANI, more than a week after President Droupadi Murmu approved the bill, CM Dhami said, "We had promised the Uniform Civil Code to the people of Uttarakhand. When we went to the people during the 2022 election, we promised that we would implement the UCC soon after the new government was formed. We have kept that promise."

"The President has also given her assent. The process is underway. A committee has also been formed at the departmental level. It is examining all aspects. We will implement it at the earliest," CM Dhami said.

Challenges To Come To An End: CM Dhami

"All the difficulties or challenges are going to come to an end," he said.

CM Dhami said that they have enacted the law for the "convenience of everyone."

Read Also Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code, UCC Bill Passed In Assembly

"It is a good law for everyone. It is about women's empowerment; for elders, it is about their security; care has been taken for the future of the children. We have enacted the law for the convenience of everyone. The people of Uttarakhand have already bestowed their blessings on us for this work," he said.

"Marriage registration and other details...one has to make several rounds to government offices... (all those things) It will be simplified (with the implementation of the UCC). It will be much easier for the people,' CM Dhami said.

Uttarakhand To Be First State To Approve UCC

Earlier in the month, President Droupadi Murmu approved Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2024, which is all set to become the first state in the country to implement the UCC.

The bill was introduced by the Dhami government on February 6 and passed during a special session of the Uttarakhand assembly with a comfortable majority the next day.

The Uniform Civil Code

The UCC Bill is a proposal in India to establish uniform rules for personal matters for all citizens. These matters include marriage, divorce, inheritance, and property rights. The UCC would apply to all citizens equally, regardless of their religion, gender, or sexual orientation.

The UCC is part of the Constitution's non-justiciable directive principles of state policy. Some members of the Constituent Assembly strongly advocated for its binding implementation, while others raised concerns about the potential infringement on religious freedom and cultural diversity.