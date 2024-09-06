 Uttarakhand: Pushkar Dhami Govt Lifts Ban On State Employees' Participation In RSS Activities
Uttarakhand: Pushkar Dhami Govt Lifts Ban On State Employees' Participation In RSS Activities

This decision, made in alignment with the Union Government's directive, now allows state government employees to join RSS's cultural and social activities, including their morning and evening shakhas meetings.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | X | Pushkar Singh Dhami

In a significant move, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government has lifted the ban on state employees participating in the activities of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). This decision, made in alignment with the Union Government's directive, now allows state government employees to join RSS's cultural and social activities, including their morning and evening shakhas (meetings).

The central government, through the Home Ministry, issued an order in July 2024, allowing government employees to take part in RSS programs after 58 years of restriction. Following this, the Uttarakhand government has extended the relaxation to state personnel. The order clarifies that participation in RSS activities must not interfere with official duties, and it can only be done outside of regular office hours.

This decision by the Dhami government is seen as a crucial step in recognizing the social and cultural role of the RSS in the state.

