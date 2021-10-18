Uttarakhand marks vaccination milestone: First dose of COVID-19 jab administered to every adult citizen

As India's near the 100 crore vaccination mark, the northern state of Uttarakhand has at least one dose to all eligible persons. Data from the CoWIN dashboard indicates that nearly 35 lakh adults in the state have been fully vaccinated.

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Uttarakhand has become the first state to administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the fully eligible beneficiaries. Congratulations to all the people of the state," read a tweet in Hindi from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Responding to his remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that India's vaccination programme will prove to be most effective in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone's participation, he added, was crucial.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 06:30 PM IST