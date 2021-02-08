Uttarakhand glacier burst LIVE Updates: UN chief expresses sorrow over loss of lives

Rishabh Pant to donate match fee for rescue efforts
India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said that he will donate his match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out after a glacier burst in Uttarakhand on Sunday.
Pant, who is currently playing in the first Test against England in Chennai, expressed grief over the loss of lives in the calamity. "Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out," Pant tweeted.
Central, state governments working together to help victims, says Scindia
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday expressed grief over the incident of glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand and said that the Central and state governments are working together to try and help the victims.
"National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) is my old ministry and workers who lost their lives were serving the nation. My heartfelt tributes to all those departed souls. May God gives strength to their families," he said.
Was against power projects on Himalayas, says Uma Bharti
Expressing grief over the loss of lives after a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti on Sunday said that when she was a minister she had opposed the idea of having any power projects on the Himalayan mountain range in the state.
In a series of tweets, she said glacier burst had damaged a power project, triggering a massive crisis in the area.
"Yesterday I was in Uttarkashi. Today I have reached Haridwar. An alert has been issued in Haridwar also, that the devastation can come to Haridwar. This incident which happened on the Rishi Ganga in the Himalayas is a matter of both concern and warning," she tweeted.
Australian PM Scott Morrison expresses support after Uttarakhand glacier collapse
After the devastating flash floods in Uttarakhand following a glacial collapse, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday expressed support to India during the aftermath of the disaster.
Taking to Twitter, Morrison commented that Austalia stands with 'one of its closest friends at this very difficult time'. "Devastating news for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following flash flooding in Uttarakhand. Australia stands with one of its closest friends at this very difficult time," he tweeted.