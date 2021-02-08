Uttarakhand glacier burst LIVE Updates: UN chief expresses sorrow over loss of lives

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said that he will donate his match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out after a glacier burst in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Pant, who is currently playing in the first Test against England in Chennai, expressed grief over the loss of lives in the calamity. "Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out," Pant tweeted.