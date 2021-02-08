Uttarakhand glacier burst: 15 people rescued, 14 bodies recovered from different locations, says Chamoli Police

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday that triggered massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

ITBP, the Indian Army, the SDRF, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) forces are engaged in the retrieval in the affected areas.

Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli, said the Indian Air Force's initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst. He added that the government has all the needed assistance to handle the situation for now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a glacier breach.

"PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttrakhand. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the office of the Prime Minister tweeted.