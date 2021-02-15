Uttarakhand disaster: Rescuers pull out eight bodies from Tapovan tunnel, toll rises to 53

Officials said over 150 people still remain missing after the 7 February tragedy, possibly triggered by an avalanche in the upper reaches of the Alaknanda river. A surge of water in Dhauli Ganga and Rishi Ganga rivers had ripped through two hydel projects.

Bodies of victims were being found at different locations by the river over the past week, but rescuers had failed to reach anyone—dead or alive—in the tunnel network at the National Thermal Power Corporation's 520-MW Tapovan-Vishnugad project.

Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria and Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh Chauhan rushed to the tunnel when the first two bodies were brought out in the early hours of Sunday.

Officials said a helicopter has been kept on standby at the Tapovan rescue site to quickly fly out survivors, if there are any, for medical treatment.

Rescuers are also continuing with an alternative approach—trying to widen a hole they have drilled into another interconnected tunnel from where the trapped men could perhaps be reached.

The Chamoli DM said about 445 people stranded after the flash flood have so far been sent to their villages using helicopters. Over 500 ration kits have been distributed in the affected areas.

Medical camps put up in the affected villages have so far treated 998 patients.

The process of cremating the victims after taking their DNA samples is on in Chamoli district. Two bodies and four severed limbs were cremated on Sunday.

The agencies involved in the Tapovan rescue work include the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the National Disaster Response Force, and the State Disaster Response Force.

(With PTI inputs)