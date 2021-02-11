Uttarakhand disaster: Drones, drilling and more to locate workers trapped in Tapovan tunnel

Tapovan tunnel operation

A focal point of the rescue work has been efforts to penetrate through tonnes of silt, sludge and debris to get to the about 30 people, who were at work inside the 1,500-metre tunnel at Tapovan when the waters came rushing in.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police chief S S Deswal said the rescue operation to locate the workers trapped in the tunnel will continue till it reaches its "logical conclusion." "We are very hopeful that we will be able to rescue them. The workers are stated to be located at their work station that is about 180 metres from the mouth of the Tapovan tunnel," he told PTI.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nilesh Anand Bharne, Uttarakhand Police chief spokesperson, said drilling through the debris has become more difficult with the silt inside the tunnel drying up and getting harder.

"All strategies at the moment are focused on rescuing those trapped inside the tunnel with the help of all the resources at our disposal, including drones and remote-sensing equipment," Bharne told PTI at Tapovan.

Rescue teams have so far managed to progress 80 metres inside the tunnel and have to make their way through tonnes of debris for at least 100 metres more to reach those trapped inside, the DIG added.

The complicated design of the tunnel is making the task even more difficult, prompting the rescue teams to consult NTPC officials.

Several measures, including drilling holes to take oxygen to the men inside the tunnel, are also being contemplated, said project consultant A K Shrivastava.

The rescuers flew a camera-equipped drone inside the Tapovan tunnel on Tuesday but could not pinpoint the location of survivors or the way forward due to darkness, a senior NDRF officer said.

Near the disaster site, family members of those possibly inside waited for any news. On Wednesday, they argued with the project authorities for two hours, alleging lack of urgency in the rescue work.