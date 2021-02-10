Uttarakhand glacier burst: Not much progress in rescue operation, says DGP

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): There is not much progress in the ongoing rescue operation following the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, said Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP), Ashok Kumar on Wednesday.

Out of 32 bodies that have been recovered -- 8 have been identified while 24 are still unknown. The rescue teams have also recovered two Uttarakhand Police personnel bodies.

"Not much progress in the rescue operation. We have recovered 32 bodies, 8 identified, 24 unknown. The rescue team also recovered 2 Uttarakhand Police personnel bodies. Cannot confirm the exact number for missing and dead people but it is between 192 and 204," Kumar told ANI.

Speaking about the challenges being faced by the rescue team, Aparna Kumar, DIG Sector HQ, ITBP, Chamoli said: "The challenge we are facing is that debris and slush are coming out from the tunnel. Machines to continue to work inside the tunnel. We need to progress carefully as water with high pressure might come from inside the tunnel." Meanwhile, Piyoosh Rautela, Disaster Mitigation and Management Centre, Uttarakhand has said that the rescue teams continue to remove the debris to find those stuck inside the tunnel.