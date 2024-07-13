Uttarakhand: Congress' Lakhpat Singh Butola Wins Badrinath Assembly By-Polls By Margin Of 5,224 Votes

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand): Congress's Lakhpat Singh Butola won the Badrinath assembly by-election on Saturday, defeating his nearest rival former minister and MLA BJP's Rajendra Singh Bhandari by 5,224 votes.

About The Badrinath By-Polls

In the poll held on July 10, a total of 54,228 votes were cast, out of which, 28,161 votes went to the Congress, while the BJP got 22,937 votes.

Badrinath: Congress candidate Lakhpat Singh Butola expresses his joy after winning the Assembly seat, say, "This was an election of pride for the people of Badrinath, and they have shown all governments that if they try to sell their representatives, they will face the wrath of… pic.twitter.com/Sx3NJOK2xx — IANS (@ians_india) July 13, 2024

Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Congress candidate Shri Lakhpat Singh Butola ji for his spectacular victory from Badrinath assembly seat.



Har Har Mahadev 🚩 #VoteCounting #ByElectionResults #Uttrakhand pic.twitter.com/IvjGothwSp — Sharique imam🤚 (@Sharique996) July 13, 2024

Bhandari got 10,000 less votes this time than he did in the 2022 assembly elections.

Independent candidate Naval Kishor Khali finished third, with 1,813 votes.

Himmat Singh of Sainik Samaj Party got 494 votes.