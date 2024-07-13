 Uttarakhand: Congress' Lakhpat Singh Butola Wins Badrinath Assembly By-Polls By Margin Of 5,224 Votes
Uttarakhand: Congress' Lakhpat Singh Butola Wins Badrinath Assembly By-Polls By Margin Of 5,224 Votes

In the poll held on July 10, a total of 54,228 votes were cast, out of which, 28,161 votes went to the Congress, while the BJP got 22,937 votes.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand): Congress's Lakhpat Singh Butola won the Badrinath assembly by-election on Saturday, defeating his nearest rival former minister and MLA BJP's Rajendra Singh Bhandari by 5,224 votes.

About The Badrinath By-Polls

article-image

Bhandari got 10,000 less votes this time than he did in the 2022 assembly elections.

Independent candidate Naval Kishor Khali finished third, with 1,813 votes.

Himmat Singh of Sainik Samaj Party got 494 votes.

