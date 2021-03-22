Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests COVID-19 positive ahead of Delhi visit

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19, just hours before he was to travel to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers.

"My corona test report came back positive. I am doing fine and have no problem. I have isolated myself under the supervision of the doctors. Those of you who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, please be cautious and get yourself checked," Rawat said in a tweet.

He was due to arrive in the national capital on Monday for a four-day visit.

"He will be here for four days and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers," informed an official from the Chief Minister's office.

Earlier on Friday, Rawat had met BJP president JP Nadda at his residence in the national capital.