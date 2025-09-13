Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Tops Online Survey As Best-Performing Chief Minister Among Disaster-Affected States

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | File Pic

Navbharat Times Survey Results

In a survey conducted by the Times Group on the performance of chief ministers of disaster-affected states, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami secured the top position.

Recently, Navbharat Times carried out an online poll asking the question: “Who is the best performing Chief Minister among the disaster-affected states?” Four names were included in the survey – Omar Abdullah, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Bhagwant Mann.

आपदा प्रभावित राज्यों में सबसे अच्छा काम करने वाले मुख्यमंत्री कौन हैं? — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) September 12, 2025

Clear Public Preference for CM Dhami

The results clearly favored Chief Minister Dhami. He received 78.5% votes, while J&K CM Omar Abdullah got 20.4%, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received 0.6%, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann secured only 0.5% votes.

Recognition for Relief Measures and Leadership

This public sentiment shows that during the time of disaster, CM Dhami’s swift relief measures, implementation of rescue and rehabilitation schemes, and continuous visits to affected areas for direct interaction with victims, set him apart from other leaders.

Praise Across Multiple Platforms

Not only the Navbharat Times survey but also in the Times of India’s WhatsApp Community, people declared Pushkar Singh Dhami as their “first choice.” On this platform too, users openly praised his leadership, quick decision-making ability, and sensitive approach.

Also Watch:

Read Also Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To Assistant Teachers In Govt...

Analysts Highlight Strong Leadership

Political analysts say these results prove that in times of crisis, strong and compassionate leadership is what truly wins people’s trust. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s rising popularity reflects his administrative activeness, timely decisions, and deep grassroots connection.