 Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Tops Online Survey As Best-Performing Chief Minister Among Disaster-Affected States
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Tops Online Survey As Best-Performing Chief Minister Among Disaster-Affected States

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Tops Online Survey As Best-Performing Chief Minister Among Disaster-Affected States

In a survey conducted by the Times Group on the performance of chief ministers of disaster-affected states, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami secured the top position.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | File Pic

Navbharat Times Survey Results

In a survey conducted by the Times Group on the performance of chief ministers of disaster-affected states, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami secured the top position.

Recently, Navbharat Times carried out an online poll asking the question: “Who is the best performing Chief Minister among the disaster-affected states?” Four names were included in the survey – Omar Abdullah, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Bhagwant Mann.

Clear Public Preference for CM Dhami

FPJ Shorts
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Tops Online Survey As Best-Performing Chief Minister Among Disaster-Affected States
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Tops Online Survey As Best-Performing Chief Minister Among Disaster-Affected States
'It Is A Very Sensitive Issue': Ryan Ten Doeschate Makes Huge Statement Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video
'It Is A Very Sensitive Issue': Ryan Ten Doeschate Makes Huge Statement Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video
Delhi Police Files Case Over AI-Generated Video By Congress On PM Modi, His Mother
Delhi Police Files Case Over AI-Generated Video By Congress On PM Modi, His Mother
UP Police Sub-Inspector Slaps Youth By Pulling His Hair In Bareilly; Suspended After VIDEO Of Misconduct Surfaces
UP Police Sub-Inspector Slaps Youth By Pulling His Hair In Bareilly; Suspended After VIDEO Of Misconduct Surfaces

The results clearly favored Chief Minister Dhami. He received 78.5% votes, while J&K CM Omar Abdullah got 20.4%, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received 0.6%, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann secured only 0.5% votes.

Recognition for Relief Measures and Leadership

This public sentiment shows that during the time of disaster, CM Dhami’s swift relief measures, implementation of rescue and rehabilitation schemes, and continuous visits to affected areas for direct interaction with victims, set him apart from other leaders.

Praise Across Multiple Platforms

Not only the Navbharat Times survey but also in the Times of India’s WhatsApp Community, people declared Pushkar Singh Dhami as their “first choice.” On this platform too, users openly praised his leadership, quick decision-making ability, and sensitive approach.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To Assistant Teachers In Govt...
article-image

Analysts Highlight Strong Leadership

Political analysts say these results prove that in times of crisis, strong and compassionate leadership is what truly wins people’s trust. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s rising popularity reflects his administrative activeness, timely decisions, and deep grassroots connection.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Tops Online Survey As Best-Performing Chief Minister Among...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Tops Online Survey As Best-Performing Chief Minister Among...

Delhi Police Files Case Over AI-Generated Video By Congress On PM Modi, His Mother

Delhi Police Files Case Over AI-Generated Video By Congress On PM Modi, His Mother

UP Police Sub-Inspector Slaps Youth By Pulling His Hair In Bareilly; Suspended After VIDEO Of...

UP Police Sub-Inspector Slaps Youth By Pulling His Hair In Bareilly; Suspended After VIDEO Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Rajasthan Notifies 15 Community Service Punishments For Minor Crimes; Cleaning, Tree Plantation,...

Rajasthan Notifies 15 Community Service Punishments For Minor Crimes; Cleaning, Tree Plantation,...