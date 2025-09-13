'Main Bharat Ki Beti': PM Modi Enjoys As Kids Perform Song & Dance During His Manipur Visit - VIDEO

Manipuri Kids Sing For Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Churachandpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met with people affected by violence at a relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur. This was PM Modi's first visit to Manipur since the ethnic violence of 2023.

A video from his visit, showing young girls singing the Hindi song “Bharat ki Beti” from the film Gunjan Saxena, has gone viral on social media. The video shows PM Modi seated on a chair, wearing a traditional hat, as the group of children sings the song standing close to him. After the song ends, the children bow and greet the Prime Minister with a namaste.

PM Narendra Modi applauds the children and says, “Bahut sundar,” which translates to “Very beautiful.”

Another video has surfaced, showing children presenting a flower bouquet, a portrait of him and a traditional hat to the Prime Minister.

Later in the day, PM Modi visited Meitei-dominated Manipur's capital Imphal. He also met people affected by the violence. listened to the concerns of the families of internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the historic Kangla Fort complex in Imphal and assured them of the Centre's commitment to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

The ethic violence broke out on May 3, 2025, in Churachandpur between members of the Kuki and Meitei communities. Over 250 people were killed in the clashes, while over 1,000 were injured. More than 60,000 people were also displaced from their homes due to the violence.

PM Modi also inaugurated multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore.

PM Modi announced that the Central Government has recently declared a special package of approximately Rs 3,000 crore for Manipur. He added that over Rs 500 crore has been allocated specifically to assist displaced individuals.