Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Directs Programs To Be Organised On Uttarayani Should Be On Theme of Pran Pratishtha Program In Ayodhya

Preparations have also intensified in Uttarakhand for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya on 22 January. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed that the programs to be organized on Uttarayani should be on the theme of Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya.

He has also appealed to the people to organize various events during this period along with the festival of lights. There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the entire country regarding the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.

There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm regarding this ceremony among the people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. In this regard , the Chief Minister has given instructions that this time Uttarayani should be organized on the theme of Ayodhya ceremony. Apart from this, he asked people to perform Deepotsav in their homes on the occasion of Pran Pratistha ceremony.

Also during this period, apart from Kalash Yatras, Ram Katha should be organized along with a campaign to clean the ghats of major rivers. Apart from this, essay and painting competitions should be organized in schools on the ideals of Ram.