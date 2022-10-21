Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and PM Modi's striking chemistry shines in today's meet

e-Paper Get App
Whenever the prime minister comes to Uttarakhand, his speeches reflect the affection he has for Dhami.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi and CM Dhami in Uttarakhand | Fpj
The picture of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Prime Minister Narendra Modi portrays their fabulous chemistry. Their affinity goes beyond just the party relationship.

Whenever the prime minister comes to Uttarakhand, his speeches reflect the affection he has for Dhami. He uses words like youth, energetic, and dedicated to development when he speaks of Dhami.

PM Modi backs CM Dhami's statement at Mana

In one such instance at the public gathering in Mana, PM Modi supported the statement of CM Dhami. He said that I agree with Pushkar Singh Dhami that the border villages should not be called the last but the first villages of the country.

The Prime Minister's speeches are always very concrete and flowing. With rhyming and harmony of words, he conveys his point directly to the hearts of the public. This time when he spoke in the state, he talked of 'rail, road, ropeway and employment'. The PM said that the foundation of infrastructure development in Uttarakhand is being laid, and creating employment here is at its core.

In his address at Uttarakhand this time, the PM said that Dhami is a young leader whose face always shines. His words portray the wonderful harmony in the relationship between Modi and Dhami and shows that they are ready to step up together for the construction of new Uttarakhand and new India.

Chief Minister Dhami also appeared in full swing during his speech today. With full confidence, he kept everything before Prime Minister Modi. Dhami told how his government is developing the state by keeping every section of society in mind. He conveyed the road map of his government ahead and what they expect from the central government. Prime Minister Modi also gave concrete assurance of every possible contribution for the development of Uttarakhand to the people of Devbhoomi.

