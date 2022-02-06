Uttarakhand Assembly polls 2022: Check out total number of constituencies, magic number here

A total of 70 Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand are going to the polls on February 14, 2022 in 1 phase to elect the MLAs for the next Uttarakhand state Assembly. The counting of votes will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022. See below for the seat-wise schedule for the 2022 Assembly elections.

Here is the list of all number of constituencies:

Name- Type- Region/District

1 Purola- SC- Garhwal Uttarkashi

2 Yamunotri- General- Garhwal Uttarkashi

3 Gangotri- General- Garhwal Uttarkashi

4 Badrinath- General- Garhwal Chamoli

5 Tharali- SC- Garhwal Chamoli

6 Karnprayag- General- Garhwal Chamoli

7 Kedarnath- General- Garhwal Rudraprayag

8 Rudraprayag- General- Garhwal Rudraprayag

9 Ghanshali- SC- Garhwal Tehri Garhwal

10 Deoprayag- General- Garhwal Tehri Garhwal

11 Narendranaga- General- Garhwal Tehri Garhwal

12 Pratapnagar- General- Garhwal Tehri Garhwal

13 Tehri- General- Garhwal Tehri Garhwal

14 Dhanolti- General- Garhwal Tehri Garhwal

15 Chakrata- ST- Garhwal Dehradun

16 Vikasnagar- General- Maidan Dehradun

17 Sahaspur- General- Maidan Dehradun

18 Dharampur- General- Maidan Dehradun

19 Raipur- General- Maidan Dehradun

20 Rajpur Road- SC- Maidan Dehradun

21 Dehradun Cant.- General- Maidan Dehradun

22 Mussoorie- General- Garhwal Dehradun

23 Doiwala- General- Maidan Dehradun

24 Rishikesh- General- Maidan Dehradun

25 Haridwar- General- Maidan Haridwar

26 B.H.E.L. Ranipur- General- Maidan Haridwar

27 Jwalapur- SC- Maidan Haridwar

28 Bhagwanpur- SC- Maidan Haridwar

29 Jhabrera- SC- Maidan Haridwar

30 Pirankaliyar- General- Maidan Haridwar

31 Roorkee- General- Maidan Haridwar

32 Khanpur- General- Maidan Haridwar

33 Manglore- General- Maidan Haridwar

34 Laksar- General- Maidan Haridwar

35 Haridwar Rural- General- Maidan Haridwar

36 Yamkeshwar- General- Garhwal Pauri Garhwal

37 Pauri- SC- Garhwal Pauri Garhwal

38 Srinagar- General- Garhwal Pauri Garhwal

39 Chaubattakhal- General- Garhwal Pauri Garhwal

40 Lansdowne- General- Garhwal Pauri Garhwal

41 Kotdwar- General- Garhwal Pauri Garhwal

42 Dharchula- General- Kumaon Pithoragarh

43 Didihat- General- Kumaon Pithoragarh

44 Pithoragarh- General- Kumaon Pithoragarh

45 Gangolihat- SC- Kumaon Pithoragarh

46 Kapkote- General- Kumaon Bageshwar

47 Bageshwar- SC- Kumaon Bageshwar

48 Dwarahat- General- Kumaon Almora

49 Salt- General- Kumaon Almora

50 Ranikhet- General- Kumaon Almora

51 Someshwar- SC- Kumaon Almora

52 Almora- General- Kumaon Almora

53 Jageshwar- General- Kumaon Almora

54 Lohaghat- General- Kumaon Champawat

55 Champawat- General- Kumaon Champawat

56 Lalkuan- General- Kumaon Nainital

57 Bhimtal- General- Kumaon Nainital

58 Nainital- SC- Kumaon Nainital

59 Haldwani- General- Kumaon Nainital

60 Kaladhungi- General- Kumaon Nainital

61 Ramnagar- General- Kumaon Nainital

62 Jaspur- General- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar

63 Kashipur- General- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar

64 Bajpur- SC- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar

65 Gadarpur- General- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar

66 Rudrapur- General- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar

67 Kichha- General- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar

68 Sitarganj- General- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar

69 Nanak matta- ST- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar

70 Khatima- General- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress have been the most popular parties in the state since its inception. Other influential parties include, Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, Aam Admi Party and Uttarakhand Kranti Dal.

The 2017 State Assembly polls were held in a single phase, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 assembly constituencies.

This time, the Uttarakhand Assembly polls are likely to witness a three-cornered fight among the ruling BJP, the Congress led by Harish Rawat, and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

The ruling BJP is fighting the Uttarakhand elections under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami. The AAP has projected retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face.

While the BJP has set itself a target of winning more than 60 of the 70 Assembly seats in the state, poll observers feel it is unrealistic on the part of the saffron party, which is totally ignoring the anti-incumbency factor.

According to poll commentator JS Rawat, repeating its tally of 57 seats in the last Assembly polls could be a tall order for the BJP.

The exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP in Uttarakhand by a slender margin. As per pollsters, the BJP could get 37-41 seats in the 70-seat Assembly. The magic number in the state is 36 seats. The Congress is predicted to get 24-28 seats, while the AAP may manage only two to four seats.

ALSO READ BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga pledges to fight against setting up of Muslim University in...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:40 PM IST