Uttarakhand Assembly polls 2022: Check out total number of constituencies, magic number here

A total of 70 Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand are going to the polls on February 14, 2022 in 1 phase to elect the MLAs for the next Uttarakhand state Assembly. The counting of votes will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022. See below for the seat-wise schedule for the 2022 Assembly elections.
Here is the list of all number of constituencies:
Name- Type- Region/District
1 Purola- SC- Garhwal Uttarkashi
2 Yamunotri- General- Garhwal Uttarkashi
3 Gangotri- General- Garhwal Uttarkashi
4 Badrinath- General- Garhwal Chamoli
5 Tharali- SC- Garhwal Chamoli
6 Karnprayag- General- Garhwal Chamoli
7 Kedarnath- General- Garhwal Rudraprayag
8 Rudraprayag- General- Garhwal Rudraprayag
9 Ghanshali- SC- Garhwal Tehri Garhwal
10 Deoprayag- General- Garhwal Tehri Garhwal
11 Narendranaga- General- Garhwal Tehri Garhwal
12 Pratapnagar- General- Garhwal Tehri Garhwal
13 Tehri- General- Garhwal Tehri Garhwal
14 Dhanolti- General- Garhwal Tehri Garhwal
15 Chakrata- ST- Garhwal Dehradun
16 Vikasnagar- General- Maidan Dehradun
17 Sahaspur- General- Maidan Dehradun
18 Dharampur- General- Maidan Dehradun
19 Raipur- General- Maidan Dehradun
20 Rajpur Road- SC- Maidan Dehradun
21 Dehradun Cant.- General- Maidan Dehradun
22 Mussoorie- General- Garhwal Dehradun
23 Doiwala- General- Maidan Dehradun
24 Rishikesh- General- Maidan Dehradun
25 Haridwar- General- Maidan Haridwar
26 B.H.E.L. Ranipur- General- Maidan Haridwar
27 Jwalapur- SC- Maidan Haridwar
28 Bhagwanpur- SC- Maidan Haridwar
29 Jhabrera- SC- Maidan Haridwar
30 Pirankaliyar- General- Maidan Haridwar
31 Roorkee- General- Maidan Haridwar
32 Khanpur- General- Maidan Haridwar
33 Manglore- General- Maidan Haridwar
34 Laksar- General- Maidan Haridwar
35 Haridwar Rural- General- Maidan Haridwar
36 Yamkeshwar- General- Garhwal Pauri Garhwal
37 Pauri- SC- Garhwal Pauri Garhwal
38 Srinagar- General- Garhwal Pauri Garhwal
39 Chaubattakhal- General- Garhwal Pauri Garhwal
40 Lansdowne- General- Garhwal Pauri Garhwal
41 Kotdwar- General- Garhwal Pauri Garhwal
42 Dharchula- General- Kumaon Pithoragarh
43 Didihat- General- Kumaon Pithoragarh
44 Pithoragarh- General- Kumaon Pithoragarh
45 Gangolihat- SC- Kumaon Pithoragarh
46 Kapkote- General- Kumaon Bageshwar
47 Bageshwar- SC- Kumaon Bageshwar
48 Dwarahat- General- Kumaon Almora
49 Salt- General- Kumaon Almora
50 Ranikhet- General- Kumaon Almora
51 Someshwar- SC- Kumaon Almora
52 Almora- General- Kumaon Almora
53 Jageshwar- General- Kumaon Almora
54 Lohaghat- General- Kumaon Champawat
55 Champawat- General- Kumaon Champawat
56 Lalkuan- General- Kumaon Nainital
57 Bhimtal- General- Kumaon Nainital
58 Nainital- SC- Kumaon Nainital
59 Haldwani- General- Kumaon Nainital
60 Kaladhungi- General- Kumaon Nainital
61 Ramnagar- General- Kumaon Nainital
62 Jaspur- General- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar
63 Kashipur- General- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar
64 Bajpur- SC- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar
65 Gadarpur- General- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar
66 Rudrapur- General- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar
67 Kichha- General- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar
68 Sitarganj- General- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar
69 Nanak matta- ST- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar
70 Khatima- General- Maidan Udham Singh Nagar
The Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress have been the most popular parties in the state since its inception. Other influential parties include, Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, Aam Admi Party and Uttarakhand Kranti Dal.
The 2017 State Assembly polls were held in a single phase, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 assembly constituencies.
This time, the Uttarakhand Assembly polls are likely to witness a three-cornered fight among the ruling BJP, the Congress led by Harish Rawat, and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.
The ruling BJP is fighting the Uttarakhand elections under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami. The AAP has projected retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face.
While the BJP has set itself a target of winning more than 60 of the 70 Assembly seats in the state, poll observers feel it is unrealistic on the part of the saffron party, which is totally ignoring the anti-incumbency factor.
According to poll commentator JS Rawat, repeating its tally of 57 seats in the last Assembly polls could be a tall order for the BJP.
The exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP in Uttarakhand by a slender margin. As per pollsters, the BJP could get 37-41 seats in the 70-seat Assembly. The magic number in the state is 36 seats. The Congress is predicted to get 24-28 seats, while the AAP may manage only two to four seats.
