BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga pledges to fight against setting up of Muslim University in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: BJP national youth wing secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Saturday said even if the Congress leaders file 1000 complaints against him or send him to jail, he will oppose setting up of Muslim University at Devbhoomi.

“heard Harishuddin ji filed Complaint against me for opposing Muslim university in Devbhumi.m doing it again & will do it 1000 times,they can do 1000s of complaint against me,they can send me 2 jail but till my last breath I will fight against Cong plan of Islamization of Devbhumi,” tweeted Bagga.

Couple of days back Bagga had even photoshopped former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat as Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) founder Syed Ahmed and posted it on Twitter and referred to him as ‘Harishuddin’.

Bagga had also morphed several other Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and posted them on Twitter. Following this, the Congress leaders have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against him and asked the Commission to take strict legal action against Bagga and also requested it to block Bagga’s social media account.

It is pertinent to mention that despite all this, Bagga has promised that he will fight against Congress’ promise to set up the Muslim University till his last breath.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 10:45 PM IST