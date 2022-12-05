Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt tables supplementary budget with hefty allocation of Rs 33,769 to this sector | PTI

Lucknow: Yogi Government tabled supplementary budget on the first day of the winter session of Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday. Hefty supplementary budget of the size of Rs 33,769.54 crore has monetary provisions for electricity, urban, industrial development and road sector besides making allocations for various welfare schemes.

While presenting supplementary budget in the state assembly on Monday, UP’s Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that of the total size of supplementary budget of Rs 33,769.54 crore, the revenue accounts for Rs 13,756.84 lakh crore, while Rs 20,012.70 crore is from the capital side.

Allocation breakup

In the supplementary budget around Rs 14,000 crore have been provided for the new schemes. A provision of Rs 8,000 crore has been made for the industrial development authorities for the private industrial parks and creating hub of industries. This amount would be provided to the development authorities in form of loan.

In the supplementary budget, Rs 296.56 crores have been allocated for the preparation of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) proposed in February next year. In the wake of forthcoming urban local bodies elections, hefty amount of Rs 4,000 crore has been provided for the development of cities. For providing subsidy on the purchase of electric vehicles, Rs 100 crore have been provided in the supplementary budget.

The finance minister said that to promote incubators and start ups. Rs 100 crores have been provided in the supplementary budget while Rs 200 crores would be given for creation of revolving fund for the PM Gati Shakti scheme. An allocation of Rs 300 crore has been made for the distribution of smart phones and tablet for the meritorious students of UP.

In the supplementary budget, allocation of Rs 899 crore has been made for smart city mission and Rs 20 crore for the development of eco-tourism. For the G-20 meetings in UP Rs 20 crore has been provided while much ahead of 2025 Mahakumbh of Prayagraj an amount of Rs 521.55 crore has been allocated in the name of preparations. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been allocated Rs 500 for the maintenance and Rs 1000 for the construction of roads in the state.

In the supplementary budget, major allocations have been made for the power sector. The UP Power Corporation would be given Rs 1,250 crore as compensation for providing 50 per cent rebate in the tariff to the private consumers this year. For the Harpur Thermal project 100 crore, Rs 300 crore for 200 megawatt Ghatampur unit and Rs 100 crore has been provided for the Panki power project.

Earlier the assembly members paid tribute to the late former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday. The Samajwadi Party legislators staged dharna outside house in protest against inflation, law & order and misuse of government machinery against opposition.

