Uttar Pradesh: Stormy budget session of UP assembly begins with Governor Anandiben Patel's address

On the first day of the budget session of Uttar Pradesh assembly Governor Anandiben Patel patted back of her own government. She said that a strong foundation was laid during previous five years and in the coming days, a grand building would take shape.

Amidst large-scale protest by the opposition and slogan shouting Governor completed her hour long address in the state assembly on Monday. She said that previous five years have been a tenure of good governance and in future, the Yogi government would focus on increasing investment, strengthening infrastructure to become one among top performing states in the country.

The Governor hailed UP government for better law & order situation in the state and said that recently various festivals passed off peacefully without any untoward incident being reported anywhere. In her address, she highlighted the achievements of UP government in the field of social security, industrial investments, education, health and employment. Governor mentioned that recent report of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) and said that as per the unemployment rate in UP was 18 per cent in June 2016 which is only 2.8 per cent in April this year. She said the crime rate in UP has decreased significantly and there has been a drop of 73.94 per cent in dacoity cases, 65.88 per cent in loot, 33.95 per cent in murder and 50.66 per cent in rape cases in the last five years.

Regarding the bulldozer policy of UP government, she said that 64398 hectares of land has been freed from encroachments in five years and 2471 land mafias have been identified.

On the first day of session, seven ordinance and four bills were tabled. The budget would be tabled on May 26.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:04 PM IST