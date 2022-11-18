UP Govt to table supplementary budget in winter session commencing from December 5 | File Photo

Barely six months after tabling the annual budget, the Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh is mulling over a supplementary budget. The UP Government is likely to table a supplementary budget in the forthcoming winter session of the state assembly.

The state cabinet in its meeting early this week has approved the proposal of convening a winter session of assembly from December 5. The Principal Secretary of the UP Assembly informed on Friday that the Governor has agreed to convene a winter session of the assembly, which would b the third this year. The state government is mulling a supplementary budget in the winter session. As per the information, the size of supplementary budget could be between Rs 10 to 12000 crore. In the supplementary budget, the Yogi Government is likely to allocate funds for various welfare schemes and for the development of recently announced Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktipeeth, Jain, Buddha and Sufi circuits in various parts of the state. The state cabinet in its meeting held this Wednesday had also approved the proposal to bring supplementary budget.

It may be mentioned that barely six months back on May 26 this year, Yogi Government had tabled an annual budget of Rs 615518.97 crore. This was the biggest budget in the history of UP so far. Now, the intention of bringing a supplementary is to provide funds for a few recently announced welfare and populist schemes as well as starting work on new projects. Besides the UP government is willing to complete a few of its industrial projects before the proposed Global Investor’s Summit (GIS) in February next year. These include the creation of a land bank and the completion of developmental works in the industrial estates. Funds would be provided for these works in the supplementary budget.

As per the programme, the winter session of the UP assembly would be a short one and the main aim is to table and clear the supplementary budget only. In the three-day long winter session, the Yogi Government would introduce a few ordinances related to private universities also.