Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government Modernises Educational Infrastructure With Advanced Technology

Yogi Adityanath | X

In a significant move to enhance Uttar Pradesh's educational landscape, the Yogi government has launched a major technological upgrade at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University.

This initiative aims to modernize the university's infrastructure with advanced technology, including the implementation of facial biometric systems for live attendance tracking and LIVE CCTV coverage to ensure complete transparency during semester examinations.

"The project aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of integrating modern technology into education. Detailed planning was carried out by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, with the Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Limited (UPDESCO) responsible for execution, a senior government official said.

Empanelled companies with UPDESCO will have the opportunity to become service and software development providers. These companies will be tasked with installing CCTV systems, setting up a CCTV monitoring command center, and compiling biometric data of students and staff to create a master database. This comprehensive database will include Aadhar card numbers, facial, iris, and hand impressions, allowing immediate identification of individuals in emergencies.

The providers must complete these tasks and make the database accessible through software within 60 days of work allotment.

UP government has consistently prioritized enhancing the quality of education by adopting modern technology. Efforts are underway across various levels to ensure smooth and transparent examination processes statewide, spokesman said.T

he technological advancements at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University reflect these priorities, with rigorous attendance monitoring and transparent examination procedures.

The university's master database will play a crucial role in maintaining records and ensuring transparency. Besides monitoring attendance, university classes will also be monitored LIVE through CCTV. To support this, a special CCTV command center will be established, which will be updated according to the university's needs. Additionally, university staff will be trained to operate, monitor, and supervise the system effectively.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Announces Free Electricity Connection For Private Tube Wells

The service and software development providers will receive the source code and user manual for the application currently in development. They will conduct training or retraining for university-selected personnel to ensure the effective implementation of these processes.

Additionally, they will oversee the annual maintenance of the university's website and other software processes.

This initiative marks a significant stride towards modernizing Uttar Pradesh's educational infrastructure, setting a precedent for the integration of advanced technology in educational institutions across the state.