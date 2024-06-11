UP Cabinet Meeting: Yogi Adityanath Govt Approves New Transfer Policy For 2024-25 |

Lucknow: In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, the 2024-25 Transfer Policy was approved, setting new guidelines for the transfer of state personnel and advancing several key infrastructure projects.

Under the new transfer policy, all personnel in Groups A, B, C, and D will be transferred by June 30. The policy mandates the transfer of personnel who have been posted in districts for over three years and in divisions for more than seven years.

This move aims to eliminate the 'pick and choose' system, prioritizing the removal of the longest-serving personnel first. Additionally, the policy stipulates that up to 20% of personnel in Groups A and B, and up to 10% in Groups C and D, will be transferred.

The meeting also saw the approval of 26 out of 50 proposed projects for the Bundelkhand region, with a total investment of Rs 10,858 crore, marking an increase of Rs 1,394 crore. Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh announced that all these projects are slated for completion within two months.

In preparation for the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the cabinet has expanded the event area from 3,200 hectares in 2019 to 4,000 hectares. The event is expected to attract approximately six crore visitors on Mauni Amavasya, and Rs 2,500 crore has been allocated for the Kumbh preparations.

Additional approvals included the construction of a 500-bed hospital in Noida on 15 acres of land, and the establishment of a School of Medical Research and Technology at IIT Kanpur. The state government will provide Rs 10 crore annually for the next five years, totaling Rs 50 crore, with additional funding from the Central government.