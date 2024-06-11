Gujarat: 'Will transform Jal Shakti Into Rashtra Shakti Under PM Modi's Leadership', Says Cabinet Minister CR Patil |

Navsari MP and Gujarat BJP chief, C R Patil, who was appointed as the Jal Shakti Minister on Monday, pledged to elevate "jal shakti" (water power) to "rashtra shakti" (national power) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Patil, one of six Union ministers from Gujarat, expressed his gratitude and commitment through a message on Twitter (now X).

"It is a moment of immense pride and inspiration for me to thank Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Sir for entrusting me with the responsibility of the Jal Shakti Ministry. I express my deep gratitude for this important responsibility,” Patil tweeted.

He emphasized the significance of conserving and enhancing the nation’s water resources, calling it a sacred goal. "I will work with dedication and devotion to achieve this. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we will understand the importance of water, conserve it, and ensure rich water resources for future generations. Under the farsighted vision and inspirational leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister, we will all work together to transform water power into national power," he added.

Among the 31 Cabinet ministers in the Modi government, five hail from Gujarat, reflecting the state’s significant representation in the central government. The prominent leaders from Gujarat include Amit Shah, JP Nadda, S Jaishankar, and Mansukh Mandaviya.

Amit Shah, who retained his Lok Sabha seat from Gandhinagar, continues to serve as the Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation. His role is pivotal in maintaining internal security and fostering cooperative federalism. Mansukh Mandaviya, elected from Porbandar, has been allocated the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Youth Affairs, and Sports, highlighting his diverse portfolio and crucial role in employment generation and youth development.

Rajya Sabha members from Gujarat, S Jaishankar and JP Nadda, continue to play key roles in the Cabinet. Jaishankar remains the External Affairs Minister, where he oversees India's international relations and diplomacy. JP Nadda has been appointed as the Health Minister, a critical position especially in the context of ongoing healthcare challenges and initiatives.

Additionally, Nimuben Bambhania, the BJP MP from Bhavnagar, has been appointed as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution. Her role involves ensuring consumer rights and efficient distribution of food and essentials.

Patil's appointment as the Jal Shakti Minister comes at a crucial time when water resource management is pivotal for sustainable development. His commitment to transforming water power into national power aligns with the government's broader vision of sustainable and inclusive growth. Patil’s dedication to his new role reflects the government’s focus on addressing key issues such as water conservation, management, and distribution.