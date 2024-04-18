Gujarat Congress Lodges Complaint Against BJP Chief CR Patil for Alleged MCC Violation |

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Legal Cell has taken swift action, filing a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil, citing violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The complaint, lodged by Balwant Surti, convener of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress legal cell, accuses Patil, who is also the BJP candidate contesting from the Navsari Lok Sabha seat, of breaching ethical guidelines during a press conference held in Surat on April 14.

At the heart of the complaint lies Patil's purported claim of credit for the introduction of six new trains aimed at facilitating the transportation of migrant workers returning to their hometowns during the summer vacation period. Patil allegedly asserted that the initiation of these new train services was a result of his advocacy to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Congress: Patil's statements contravene the provisions outlined in the MCC

The Congress contends that Patil's statements contravene the provisions outlined in the MCC, which strictly prohibit the promotion or advertisement of any new government policy, scheme, or development during the electoral period. With the MCC in effect until the polling date scheduled for March 5, 2024, any such promotional activities are deemed as violations of electoral protocol.

While the Union Government of India, through the Ministry of Railways, did indeed announce the introduction of new trains, particularly within its Western Railway Division, to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic anticipated during the upcoming summer season, Congress asserts that Patil's appropriation of credit for these initiatives is unwarranted and politically motivated.

Congress points to specific guidelines

Moreover, Congress points to the specific guidelines outlined in a notification by the Ministry of Railways, cautioning against any propaganda with political implications or involvement of political parties or individuals in government achievements or initiatives. The notification explicitly prohibits the hoisting of flags or involvement of political figures in activities that may lead to a violation of the Code of Conduct.

The complaint lodged by the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Legal Cell accentuates the party's commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring adherence to established norms and regulations. It signals a proactive stance in holding political opponents accountable for any perceived transgressions during the electoral campaign.