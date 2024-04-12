Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Candidate Geniben Thakor To Raise ₹ 50 Lakh Through Crowd Funding For Election Expenses

Lok Sabha Candidate Geniben Thakor | X/ @GenibenThakor

In a bold move to finance her election campaign, Geniben Thakor, the Congress candidate for the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat, has set her sights on raising Rs 50 lakh through crowdfunding. Thakor's innovative approach underscores the evolving landscape of electoral financing, as she relies on grassroots support to bolster her candidacy.

Amidst enthusiastic crowds at public gatherings, Geniben Thakor received overwhelming support from the electorate, with a woman contributing Rs 51,000 towards her election campaign.

Grassroots Support Strengthens Geniben Thakor's Campaign In Banaskantha

Addressing the gathering, Thakor expressed gratitude for the generous contributions, highlighting the pivotal role of public funding in sustaining her campaign efforts. She revealed that each day of campaigning has witnessed substantial contributions ranging from Rs.1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh, with both cash and online donations pouring in.

The Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat witnesses a fierce electoral battle between BJP and Congress, with both parties fielding women candidates. Thakor's campaign resonates with the electorate, as constituents demonstrate their solidarity by offering financial assistance during her public engagements. Notably, a woman's contribution of Rs 51,000 during a meeting in Khadosan exemplifies the grassroots support propelling Thakor's candidacy.

Geniben Thakor's Multi-Faceted Approach To Electoral Finance

Thakor elucidated her vision of raising Rs 50 lakh through crowd funding to meet her election expenses, asserting that the people have already alleviated the financial burden. Reflecting on the scale of her campaign, Thakor emphasized that contributions encompass not only cash but also logistical support, including venue arrangements, sound systems, and refreshments. As the election campaign unfolds, Thakor remains committed to leveraging grassroots support to finance her electoral endeavors.

In response to the financial demands of electioneering, Thakor initiated crowd funding efforts, urging constituents to contribute a minimum of Rs 11 towards her campaign. Leveraging digital platforms, Thakor facilitated online donations through a UPI number and QR code, enabling supporters to contribute seamlessly. This innovative approach underscores Thakor's determination to harness the collective power of the electorate to finance her electoral aspirations.

Geniben Thakor's Crowdfunding To Boost Electoral Financing

With Lok Sabha candidates facing substantial expenditure requirements, Thakor's crowdfunding initiative offers a novel solution to navigate the financial demands of electoral politics. As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, candidates are mandated to adhere to expenditure limits set by the Election Commission, necessitating transparent reporting of campaign expenses post-election. Thakor's innovative financing model not only reflects her commitment to grassroots democracy but also exemplifies the evolving strategies employed by political candidates in contemporary electoral landscapes.