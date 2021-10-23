e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 04:55 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt to rename Faizabad railway station as Ayodhya Cantt

Earlier, the government had also renamed the Mughalsarai Railway station, another historic spot, as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction.
FPJ Web Desk
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath decided to rename the decade-old Faizabad railway station as the 'Ayodhya Cantt' railway station. UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath has decided to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) tweeted today.

The BJP chief minister in 2018 when came to power, he changed the historical Allahabad railway station named to Prayagraj and announced in the same year that Faizabad will be known as Ayodhya in the years to come. The Chief Ministers Office here on Saturday confirmed the changing of the name officially.

Earlier, the government had also renamed the Mughalsarai Railway station, another historic spot, as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction.

According to reports, there is also a proposal to rename the Agra airport after Jan Sangh founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

There have been demands to change names of other cities as well including Azamgarh to Aryamgarh, Agra to Agravan, and Aligarh to Harigarh etc. Today’s announcement comes months before the assembly polls which will be held early next year.

(with inputs from sources)

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 04:28 PM IST
