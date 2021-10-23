e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 01:27 PM IST

Watch Video: Amit Shah chairs security review meeting during three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir

FPJ Web Desk
Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday afternoon chaired a security review meeting with with heads of security and intelligence agencies at the Raj Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir. The lawmaker had landed in the northern union territory earlier today for a three day visit.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 01:27 PM IST
