Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt constitutes board for transgenders

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has constituted a board for transgenders. The board would be known as Kinnar (transgender) Kalyan Board and work for the welfare of this community.

Sonam Chishti, a transgender associated with ruling Bharatiya Janta Party, has been appointed as the first vice-chairman of this board. Besides, four others from the transgender community have been made members of the board. The vice-chairman of the board, Sonam has been given the status of state minister in UP.

On Wednesday, the Principal Secretary of social welfare department Himanshu Kumar issued an order of constituting this board. As per the order while Sonam would be the vice-chairman of the board, Tina Ma from Prayagraj, Kiran Bab from Gorakhpur, Kajal from Jaunpur and Puja from Kasganj district have been appointed as members. The Chief Minister himself would be the ex-officio chairperson of this board.

Soon after her appointment, Sonam reached state BJP headquarters and announced to take on SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav in the coming elections. She said that five lakh members from the transgender community would campaign for BJP in the coming assembly polls. Sonam said that board would address the issues related to transgender community and solve their problems.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:52 PM IST