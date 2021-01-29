Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath government offers increased MSPs to agitating farmers

Lucknow: In a bid to assuage farmers’ feelings, the Yogi Adityanath government on late Friday night announced to increase the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat by Rs 50 for 2021-22.

The government has fixed the increased MSP to Rs 1975 per quintal increasing it to Rs 50 in comparison to 2020-21. The new MSP will be implemented from April 1. Increasing the MSP by 4.61 per cent for 2020-21, the state government had fixed the MSP for wheat to Rs 1925 last year.

The announcement came after the Bharatiya Kisan Union announced to march to Ghazipur border on Saturday and continue their stir till the Farms Laws are not withdrawn.

It may be recalled that in a confidential report to the Modi government last year, the Yogi Adityanath government had demanded to determine the MSP for wheat according to the increased cost of production in the state.

Uttar Pradesh contributes 31.5 per cent share, highest in the country, in total wheat production. After the Modi government decision to hike the MSP, the state government had suggested to fix the MSP for wheat at 2710 per quintal, which was Rs 735 more than the MSP announced by the Centre last year. But the suggestion was rejected by the Centre.