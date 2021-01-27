Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath desires to contest 2022 Assembly elections on 'development'

Mumbai: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath desires to contest 2022 state assembly elections on 'development.' Focussing on promoting local products under one district one product scheme so to create employment opportunities besides, creating a web of expressways-- (Purvanchal expressway 340kms), (Bundelkhand Expressway 296km) (Ganga Expressway 594km), (Gorakhpur Link Expressway 91km), and development of six defence industrial corridors in six districts --Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi and Chitrakoot and building Ayodhya temple as world's famous Hindu religious tourist attraction, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Yogi government is UP is trying to build the image, which was damaged over the years due to crime against women or known for mafiaraj.

CM Yogi told the media, "Favorable atmosphere is being created to bring investments from other countries. Dispute over Ram Mandir is over after Supreme Court's verdict and now not just Ayodhya but entire UP is heading towards development. In last three and half years investments have increased in UP. About Rs 5,000 crore investment is happening in the state. Display unit is being set up by China through Samsung company. Besides, three expressway construction work is going on and one is proposed. Also through our one district one product initiative we are trying to generate employment opportunities and promote our local products in international countries and other states."

Furthermore, CM Yogi asserted that during pandemic time all precautionary measures were taken. He formed a team which was working with different departments so to keep spread of virus under control. "Apart from focussing on development and other infrastructural activities, the state law and order situation has been handled well. Everyone is celebrating festivals in peaceful atmosphere. No riots have taken place in last four years." Claimed CM Yogi.