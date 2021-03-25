Uttar Pradesh: Work on world's longest LPG pipeline begins at Varanasi

Lucknow: Two years after laying foundation stone, work on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project to construct the world’s longest LPG pipeline finally began on Thursday after ‘bhumi pujan’ in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of the Prime Minister.

The ‘bhumi puja’ was performed by the Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Ranvijay Singh at Hathiwar village in Pindra area of Varanasi along with several officers of the oil companies and prominent people of Varanasi. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the ambitious project in February 2019.

The 2757 kms long LPG pipeline will be laid from Kandla in Gujarat to Gorakhpur via Varanasi and Madhya Pradesh. It will be the longest LPG pipeline in the world.

The Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL have already signed an agreement for the holding and construction of the world’s longest LPG pipeline which will supply gas to 34 crore households in different parts of the country.

The cost of the entire project is pegged at Rs 10,000 crore. About 8.25 million tonnes LPG will pass through the pipeline annually. It will start at Kandla and pass through cities of Ahmedabad, Ujjain, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Lucknow and terminate at Gorakhpur.