Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanth govt promotes 1.6 crore students up to Class 8

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has promoted over 1.6 crore students between Class I and Class VIII in Uttar Pradesh without them appearing for annual examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government scrapped annual examinations in about 1.3 lakh primary schools for these classes. The exams were scheduled to be held on March 25 and 26. But due to the second surge of coronavirus cases in about 65 districts, the government has announced the+ closure of these schools till March 31.

Primary schools were declared closed in March last year. They were reopened on February 10 for Class V to VIII and March 1 for classes I to IV after nearly a year.

The Director General, Primary Education, Vijay Kiran Anand said that the new session of Class 1 to VIII will begin from April 1. A decision on holding offline or online classes will be taken shortly after assessing the second surge of Covid-19 in the state.

A letter to the Principals of all government and private schools has been sent by the primary education department directing them to promote students of Class 1 to VIII to next classes.

The DG, however, said that a performance-based assessment of students will be done in April last. “But no student will be denied promotion to the next level under the Right to Education Act,” he added.

Promotion to students for Class IX to XI I will be given only after holding their annual examinations. The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma has already announced to reschedule UP Board examinations in view of three-tier Panchayat polls.

Earlier, the UP Board exams for High School and Intermediate were scheduled to begin from April 24. The same are expected to be started in the first week of May, depending upon the panchayat poll schedule.

“The new schedule for the UP Board exams will be announced by March end,” said Dr Sharma, who also holds the education ministry.